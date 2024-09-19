32 C
Govt fails to provide evaluation copies for students: AAMVSTA

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 18: The government has aimed to provide free and compulsory education under the Right to Education Act. In this connection, free textbooks, uniforms, mid-day meals, sports items, etc., have been provided for the students of all government and provincialised schools. However, this year, the state government and education department have not supplied evaluation copies for the students, alleged the All Assam MV School Teachers’ Association. 

In a press release issued by Ranjit Borthakur and Jayanta Kumar Das, president and secretary of the state committee respectively, it was alleged that the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (SSA) has not supplied the evaluation copies yet. The second periodic evaluation is scheduled to be held from September 20 this year. But to date, no school has received the evaluation copies. The concerned schools have arranged the first periodic evaluation on their own, hoping to receive the departmental supply. However, they have not received the copies yet. Many students are unable to obtain evaluation copies on their own, as most of the parents of government school students are poor and underprivileged. 

The association has already submitted a memorandum in this connection but received no fruitful response from the department. The association has urged the concerned department and the state education department to address the issue. Notably, the MV School section covers a total of nine classes ranging from class ‘Ka’ to eight (VIII).

