Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Gramalok poetry session held in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 12: A special poetry reading and discussion session, Gramalok, was held at Desangmukh BR Ambedkar Senior Secondary School recently. The event was organised by Sahitya Academy and Sivasagar Kobi Samaj. Samsul Barik, teacher and writer, inaugurated the session, and Dr Mamini Khargharia, principal of MRD College, spoke on the topic ‘Use of language in contemporary literature’.

Barik, in his speech, shed light on the crisis facing the Assamese language today. The session was presided over by Sivaprasad Mili, a professor at Sibsagar Girls’ College. Poets Punjan Barua, Kishore Deori, Agamoni Phukan Saikia, Abhijit Gogoi, and Ujaswi Phukan read out self-composed poems. Prabhat Duwara, president of Sivasagar Kobi Samaj, delivered the vote of thanks.

 

 

 

