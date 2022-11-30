Guwahati NCC Girls Cadet Dhanasmita Das selected for Republic Day Contingent Camp

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Senior under officer Dhanasmita Das was amongst the selected few to represent the North Eastern Region Contingent at the Republic Day Camp 2023 at New Delhi.

Apart from participating in the PM Rally, she was also a part of the Flag Area and cultural programme. Her performance during the Republic Day Camp 2023 was appreciated by one and all there including the DG NCC.

For her zeal, motivation and never-say-die attitude and setting a personal example before others in upholding the ethos of NCC, she was conferred with the coveted Director General of NCC Commendation on the occasion of 74th NCC Day on Sunday.

A felicitation function was held in 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC Guwahati to felicitate SUO Dhanasmita Das on her stupendous achievement.

It is to be mentioned here that Dhanasmita Das is a cadet under 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC, Guwahati, a part of NCC Group Guwahati. She is pursuing BA from Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati. She has always been at the forefront of all the NCC activities. She has been actively involved in multiple activities especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. She utilised various social media platforms to spread messages of extreme importance including leading drives against drugs, mental health, etc., to educate the general mass. The videos have gained appreciation from several prominent officials all across the country.