Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
BOKAJAN, May 19: Acting on secret information, the police in Karbi Anglong recovered heroin worth Rs 8 crore.
The SDPO of Bokajan sub-division John Das and Bakalia police intercepted a six-wheeler truck at Nagaon bypass road. On checking the truck thoroughly, 136 soap cases containing heroin were found. The contraband weighs 1.7 kg. The market value of the contraband is Rs 8 crore.
In this connection, two persons have been arrested. They have been identified as Jalal Uddin (42), son of late Abdul Wahab, resident of Goragarga in Cachar district and Kahar Ahmed (20), son of Ikram Uddin, resident of Mirsapur, under Badarpur police station in Karimganj district.

