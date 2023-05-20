Heroin worth Rs 8 crore seized



HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, May 19: Acting on secret information, the police in Karbi Anglong recovered heroin worth Rs 8 crore.

The SDPO of Bokajan sub-division John Das and Bakalia police intercepted a six-wheeler truck at Nagaon bypass road. On checking the truck thoroughly, 136 soap cases containing heroin were found. The contraband weighs 1.7 kg. The market value of the contraband is Rs 8 crore.

In this connection, two persons have been arrested. They have been identified as Jalal Uddin (42), son of late Abdul Wahab, resident of Goragarga in Cachar district and Kahar Ahmed (20), son of Ikram Uddin, resident of Mirsapur, under Badarpur police station in Karimganj district.

Best Litchi Varieties in India Animals That Don’t Sleep Best Places To Visit In Dima Hasao Biggest Snakes In The World Cheapest Place to Buy iPhone in World