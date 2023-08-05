State Gears Up For Khel Maharan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the district administrations of various districts to make all necessary arrangements for conducting the Khel Maharan sports events in three phases.

Sarma held a virtual meeting with different district commissioners on Friday to discuss the Khel Maharan, Aadhaar enrolment, and the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

The Khel Maharan will encompass various sports such as athletics, football, volleyball, kabaddi, and kho kho, with participants from over 27,000 villages across the state taking part. The games will be organised at the panchayat, municipal, and autonomous council levels from November 1 to 15, followed by district-level events from December 19 to 23, and state-level events from January 6 to 10 next year.

“Our government will be organising various sports events from the grassroot level to provide a platform to budding players of the state. The Khel Maharan will be organised with active cooperation from veteran players and sports organisations of the state,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“In every constituency a support team will be formed comprising of two veteran players and presidents and secretaries of different sports organisations. These teams will provide their support to organise the Khel Maharan,” Sarma added.

In addition to sports events, the chief minister also directed all district administrations to expedite Aadhaar enrolment, especially in tea garden areas, and complete the process by September 30 this year. He emphasised that many people in these areas miss out on government schemes due to the lack of Aadhaar cards.

Under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, memorials paying homage to freedom fighters will be constructed in every panchayat area across the state. This initiative aims to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and instill a sense of patriotism among the people.

As preparations for the Khel Maharan and other initiatives continue, Assam looks forward to celebrating its sporting talents and fostering a spirit of unity and pride among its citizens.