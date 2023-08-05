29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 5, 2023
type here...

State Gears Up For Khel Maharan

CM Himanta holds virtual meet with DCs; instructs dist admins to prepare for sports events

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the district administrations of various districts to make all necessary arrangements for conducting the Khel Maharan sports events in three phases.

Sarma held a virtual meeting with different district commissioners on Friday to discuss the Khel Maharan, Aadhaar enrolment, and the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign.

The Khel Maharan will encompass various sports such as athletics, football, volleyball, kabaddi, and kho kho, with participants from over 27,000 villages across the state taking part. The games will be organised at the panchayat, municipal, and autonomous council levels from November 1 to 15, followed by district-level events from December 19 to 23, and state-level events from January 6 to 10 next year.

“Our government will be organising various sports events from the grassroot level to provide a platform to budding players of the state. The Khel Maharan will be organised with active cooperation from veteran players and sports organisations of the state,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Advertisement -

“In every constituency a support team will be formed comprising of two veteran players and presidents and secretaries of different sports organisations. These teams will provide their support to organise the Khel Maharan,” Sarma added.

In addition to sports events, the chief minister also directed all district administrations to expedite Aadhaar enrolment, especially in tea garden areas, and complete the process by September 30 this year. He emphasised that many people in these areas miss out on government schemes due to the lack of Aadhaar cards.

Under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, memorials paying homage to freedom fighters will be constructed in every panchayat area across the state. This initiative aims to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and instill a sense of patriotism among the people.

As preparations for the Khel Maharan and other initiatives continue, Assam looks forward to celebrating its sporting talents and fostering a spirit of unity and pride among its citizens.

Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers
Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers
Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar
Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar
Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden
Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SC has delivered justice to Rahul Gandhi: Assam LoP

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden Benefits Of Morning Walk Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future