Hojai gears up to celebrate Rongali Bihu prog on April 29 and 30

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 26: Hojai’s Rongali Bihu Sanmilan is all set to celebrate ‘Rongali Bihu’ programme on April 29 and 30. In the cultural evening programme, on April 30, famous vocalist Nahid Afrin and popular cultural group ‘Tezpuria Shivam’ will enthrall the audience with their performances. The programme will be organised at Gandhi Vidyapith High School at Bishnupally in Hojai.

As per information, for smooth functioning of the event, a strong committee is being formed taking Dr Dibakar Goswami as president, Dr Saidul Islam and Tapan Kar as working president, Pintu Deb as secretary, Ganjendra Nath Sarma as treasurer and many more sub-committees were also formed.

As per the scheduled programme, on April 29 at 9:30 am, a traditional procession will be taken out in the town, from 11:00 am onwards sports competition, from afternoon 3:00 pm quiz competition and from 8:00 pm onwards cultural programmes and performance by local and invited artists.

On April 30, from 2:00 pm onwards, games and sports competitions and from 7:00 pm onwards prize distribution ceremony and a souvenir ‘Rongali’ will be released and from 8:00 pm onwards cultural programmes will begin.

Notably, the programme began on April 19 with the hoisting of Bihu flag and performance by invited Bihu dancers group this year.

It is also pertinent to mention here that for the last 23 years, Rongali Bihu is being celebrated here every year with pomp and gaiety where people from all the communities irrespective of caste and creed take part in the celebration with lots of enthusiasm. The committee members have appealed to the citizens of Hojai and nearby areas to take part in this auspicious celebration.

India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries Oldest university in India Spectacular Border Gateways Of India