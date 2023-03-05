Hojai Girls PG Case Accused In Police Net

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, March 4: Acting on the complaint of man entering and resorting to theft of women’s wear on February 21 at Girls PG at Hojai town the police have apprehended the absconding accused namely Amar Rajkumar.

Notably, a case vide Hojai PS Case No. 125/2023 U/S- 379/354 B/453/393 IPC was registered, after which police took instant action.

Talking to the media persons, Ponjit Dowarah, additional superintendent of police said that under Hojai P.S area a molestation case bearing no. Hojai PS 125/2023 was registered.

He said after which police team have analysed all the CCTV footage. He said after checking all the footage police have apprehended accused namely Amar Rajkumar from Udali under Lanka PS.

He said the accused used to molest the girls and steal their undergarments from PG. He said the accused have confessed about the crime, now he will be produced before Sankardevnagar Court where police will ask for his remand for two to three days.

Notably, till now five accused namely Subrata Das,Gopal Rai ,Rocky Das,Titumoni and Amar Rajkumar has been arrested in this connection.