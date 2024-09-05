30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Accuses Assam Border Police of Bias

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes Assam Border Police, alleging biased actions and discriminatory practices against minorities.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the Assam Border Police of bias and discrimination, alleging that their actions unfairly target minority communities. Speaking at a public event in Hyderabad, Owaisi claimed that the Assam Border Police’s approach has been selectively prejudiced, particularly against Muslim citizens, in their efforts to identify and deport undocumented immigrants.

- Advertisement -

Owaisi, the President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticized the procedures followed by the Assam Border Police, arguing that they are arbitrary and lack transparency. “The Assam Border Police’s actions are not just biased but are also violating fundamental rights by targeting specific communities,” he stated. He called for a thorough review of the process to ensure it is fair, impartial, and aligned with constitutional guarantees.

The MP also pointed out instances where individuals with valid citizenship documents were allegedly harassed or labeled as foreigners without due process. He emphasized the need for a more humane approach to border policing and urged the government to uphold the principles of justice and equality.

Owaisi’s remarks come amidst ongoing debates over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the treatment of minorities in Assam. The Assam government, however, has consistently defended its border policing efforts, claiming they are essential to identifying illegal immigrants and maintaining national security.

In response to Owaisi’s allegations, Assam authorities have reiterated that their operations are conducted lawfully and without discrimination. They emphasized that all citizens, regardless of community, are treated equally under the law.

- Advertisement -

The statements have sparked a renewed political debate over the issue, with human rights activists and opposition leaders echoing Owaisi’s concerns. Meanwhile, the Assam government maintains that its actions are in line with national interests and aimed at preserving the state’s demographic balance.

10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam-Meghalaya Joint Committee to Address Bilateral Issues Next Week

The Hills Times -
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women