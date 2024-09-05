Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Accuses Assam Border Police of Bias

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the Assam Border Police of bias and discrimination, alleging that their actions unfairly target minority communities. Speaking at a public event in Hyderabad, Owaisi claimed that the Assam Border Police’s approach has been selectively prejudiced, particularly against Muslim citizens, in their efforts to identify and deport undocumented immigrants.

Owaisi, the President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticized the procedures followed by the Assam Border Police, arguing that they are arbitrary and lack transparency. “The Assam Border Police’s actions are not just biased but are also violating fundamental rights by targeting specific communities,” he stated. He called for a thorough review of the process to ensure it is fair, impartial, and aligned with constitutional guarantees.

The MP also pointed out instances where individuals with valid citizenship documents were allegedly harassed or labeled as foreigners without due process. He emphasized the need for a more humane approach to border policing and urged the government to uphold the principles of justice and equality.

Owaisi’s remarks come amidst ongoing debates over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the treatment of minorities in Assam. The Assam government, however, has consistently defended its border policing efforts, claiming they are essential to identifying illegal immigrants and maintaining national security.

In response to Owaisi’s allegations, Assam authorities have reiterated that their operations are conducted lawfully and without discrimination. They emphasized that all citizens, regardless of community, are treated equally under the law.

The statements have sparked a renewed political debate over the issue, with human rights activists and opposition leaders echoing Owaisi’s concerns. Meanwhile, the Assam government maintains that its actions are in line with national interests and aimed at preserving the state’s demographic balance.