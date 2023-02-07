16 C
Illegal timber in Dalgaon seized

DALGAON, Feb 6:  In a major crackdown against smuggling, border outpost Amjuli of 23rd Corps of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Lalpool, seized 667 pieces of forest produce (wooden planks) of 10 cm size, 125 pieces of wood logs and 02 wood cutting machines near Nalbari river. The seized illegal timbers were handed over to the Forest Department, Udalguri, for further processing and research.

Commanding Officer, 23rd Bn SSB Lalpool, Rajeev Rana congratulated the jawans and urged them to strictly deal with such elements in the future also. He said, “The 23rd Bn SSB is fully alert to stop any kind of illegal activity in the border.”

