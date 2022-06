HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 15: Independent candidate of the recent Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) election Anita Mech called her supporters in her residence at Khatkhati. She contested from Borjan MAC constituency for the election.

In the meeting, she thanked her supporters and workers. She said that there are no regrets as she cornered 2,844 votes. Mech said she may be defeated and asked her supporters to keep up the support.

The meeting ended with a feast.