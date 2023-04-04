Indian Railways Achieves Record Freight Loading In FY 22-23

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 3: During the financial year 2022-23, Indian Railways (IR) achieved milestones in various categories including freight loading, electrification, new line/ doubling/ gauge conversion, loco production and also the integration of technology for ensuring safety, a release stated.

IR has loaded 1512 MT during 2022-23 as compared to 1418 MT during FY 2021-22 registering an increase of 6.63% in terms of loading. This is the highest ever loading for IR in a financial year. During FY 2022-23 IR has achieved revenue of Rs 2.44 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.91 lakh crore during 2021-22 registering an increase of 27.75%.

Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish Mission 100% Electrification and become the largest green railway network in the world. 6,542 RKMs has been achieved in IR history during 2022-23. Previous highest electrification was 6,366 RKM during 2021-22, registering an increase of 2.76%.

In new line/ doubling/ gauge Conversion 5243 km was achieved during 2022-23 as compared to 2909 Kms during 2021-22. Thus average daily track laying comes out to be 14.4 kms per day. It is also the highest ever commissioning.

In order to increase line capacity to run more trains on existing high density routes of Indian Railways, automatic block signaling is a cost effective solution. During 2022-23, IR has upgraded 530 Kms with automatic signaling as compared to 218 Kms during 2021-22, registering an increase of 143.12%. It is also the best figures achieved in automatic signaling in the history of IR.

Large number of Digitally Interlocked Stations has been created from old lever frame to computer based operating system. Electronic Interlocking is being adopted on a large scale to derive benefits of digital technologies in train operation and to enhance safety. During 2022-23, 538 stations were provided Electronic Interlocking as compared to 421 stations during 2021-22, an increase of 27.79%.