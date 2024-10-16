20.7 C
Indian Railways to equip 10,000 locomotives with advanced Kavach 4.0

NFR identifies 1,966 route kilometers from Malda Town to Dibrugarh for Kavach implementation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: In a major milestone, Indian Railways is all set to install Kavach 4.0 – an indigenous Automatic Train Protection System – on 10,000 locomotives across its network. Recently, after a successful trial, Kavach 4.0 was implemented on a 108 km stretch between Kota and Sawai Madhopur in the West Central Railway. Following this achievement, Indian Railways will now install Kavach 4.0 in mission mode across its network in all new projects. Additionally, all locomotives equipped with earlier versions of Kavach will be upgraded to Kavach 4.0. In the NF Railway, approximately 1,966 route kilometers from Malda Town to Dibrugarh have been identified for the implementation of Kavach.

‘Kavach’ – an indigenous Automatic Train Protection System developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian industry – aims to enhance safety in train operations. Kavach is designed to provide protection by preventing trains from passing signals at danger (red) and avoiding collisions. It automatically activates the train’s braking system if the driver fails to control the train according to speed restrictions. Kavach has been certified for the highest level of Safety Integrity Level – SIL4 – by an Independent Safety Assessor and reduces the probability of train collisions in block sections and on running lines at stations through its non-SIL features. This makes Kavach a potential candidate for adoption by other countries.

Earlier, on April 15, 2024, the Supreme Court of India appreciated the initiatives taken by Indian Railways for the implementation of Kavach in trains. Over the years, Indian Railways has been taking several steps to reduce train accidents. By rolling out Kavach 4.0, Indian Railways is committed to making rail travel even safer for passengers. This step is part of a larger plan to strengthen the railway network and enhance safety measures across the country.

Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
