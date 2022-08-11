International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples celebrated in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 10: Under the aegis of Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha and in collaboration with the department of History and Political Science of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Girls’ College, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples was observed with a day-long programme in the college premises.

Matiur Rahman, executive president of the Mahasangha urged in his deliberation that the base year for the identification of indigenous Bhumiputras should be February 24, 1826, the year ‘The Treaty of Yandabu’ was signed.

“The descendants of the Assamese people of 1826 are undoubtedly the true indigenous people of Assam,” he added.

Dr Gahan Chandra Mahanta, retired vice-principal, Darrang College attended as the chief guest and explained the significance of the day in his address and said that International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is observed on August 9 every year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population. This event also recognises the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

Purnananda Rabha, secretary general of the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha also emphasised in his address to raise awareness on the issue of indigenous people and their rights. Dr Tapan Kumar Kalita, principal, Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Girls College, Tezpur presided over the meeting held for the occasion and Pallab Bhattacharya, assistant professor of the college hosted the programme. Chandana Devi, head, department of History of the college offered the vote of thanks.