International Nurses’ Day observed in Demow Model Hospital cum CHC



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 12: The International Nurses’ Day was observed in Demow Model cum CHC situated in Demow Raichai Konwar Dehingia on Friday.

A meeting was held in Demow Model CUM CHC where Dr Rupam Borkotoky, deputy superintendent of Demow Model Hospital presided over the meeting. Dipali Dutta, assistant matron of Demow Model Hospital anchored in the programme. Dr Prasanta Pratim Sarma, deputy superintendent of Demow CHC lit the ceremonial lamp in front of the photo of Florence Nightingale on the occasion. The nurses of the Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC performed a chorus and dances. A cake cutting ceremony was organised on the occasion. Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist of Demow Model Hospital and Dr Gaurav Chaudhuri, a child specialist of Demow Model Hospital gave their valuable speeches on this special day.

In the programme, the doctors, nurses and staff of Demow Model Hospital cum CHC were present.

