International Snakebite Awareness Day marked in West Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: International Snakebite Awareness Day was observed in West Karbi Anglong with an awareness meeting held at the District Health Society Conference Hall, Hamren on Thursday. The meeting, convened by the District Health Society, brought together esteemed officials, including Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath, district nodal officer, IDSP; Dr Montu Shyam, sub-divisional medical officer & health officer; Ranjit Timung, health educator; Jonnasing Teron, epidemiologist; Rahul Deka, district media expert; Sankar Chakraborty, district data manager; and staff nurses of Hamren SDCH. 

In his speech, DNO Dr. Nath delivered a comprehensive address on snakebite management, emphasising effective methods to combat snakebites and the importance of identifying venomous and non-venomous snakes. Dr Nath’s informative speech contributed significantly to promoting snakebite prevention and management in West Karbi Anglong district.

Another keynote speaker, Dr Shyam, emphasised the crucial role traditional healers play in snakebite management. He urged the need to educate and sensitise these local healers on the importance of referring snakebite cases to nearby hospitals or sub-centers. 

The meeting aimed to raise awareness about snakebite prevention and treatment protocols, emphasising the importance of timely medical attention. This initiative is part of a global effort to address snakebite envenoming, a neglected tropical cause that claims up to 138,000 lives annually and disables or disfigures another 400,000 people.

This comprehensive awareness meeting on snakebite management served as a powerful reminder of the importance of collective action in combating this public health concern. The event marked a significant milestone in West Karbi Anglong district’s journey towards reducing snakebite-related mortality and morbidity.

