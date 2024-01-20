14 C
Guwahati
Sunday, January 21, 2024
type here...

IPS Anand Mishra’s nostalgic post post handing over charge as Lakhimpur SP

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Lakhimpur, Jan 20: IPS officer Anand Mishra has resigned from his post as Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Lakhimpur district, Assam.

- Advertisement -

He handed over his charge on Saturday and is now attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati until his resignation is formally accepted.

In a social media post, Mishra expressed his gratitude towards the people of Lakhimpur and Assam, his colleagues, seniors, and well-wishers.

He stated that he had resigned from his job but not from service. Following his resignation, IPS officer Ms Aparna Natrajan, former Principal of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat’s Dergaon, has been appointed as the new SP of Lakhimpur.

Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks
10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India
10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India
10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals
10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals
5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam
5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

63rd Annual Conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha commences with spectacular traditional...

The Hills Times - 0
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Shilpa Shetty’s Best Fusion Sari Looks 10 Solo Travelling Destinations In India 10 Splendid Monuments Crafted By The Mughals 5 Lesser-Known Known Wildlife Destinations In Assam