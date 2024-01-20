IPS Anand Mishra’s nostalgic post post handing over charge as Lakhimpur SP

HT Digital,

Lakhimpur, Jan 20: IPS officer Anand Mishra has resigned from his post as Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Lakhimpur district, Assam.

- Advertisement -

He handed over his charge on Saturday and is now attached to the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati until his resignation is formally accepted.

In a social media post, Mishra expressed his gratitude towards the people of Lakhimpur and Assam, his colleagues, seniors, and well-wishers.

He stated that he had resigned from his job but not from service. Following his resignation, IPS officer Ms Aparna Natrajan, former Principal of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat’s Dergaon, has been appointed as the new SP of Lakhimpur.