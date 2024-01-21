Amit Shah Releases Book Titled ‘Assam’s Braveheart – Lachit Barphukan’ In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: In a significant literary event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a book titled “Assam’s Braveheart – Lachit Barphukan” at a program held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here in Guwahati on Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also graced the occasion, marking the initiation of a commendable initiative by the Government of Assam.

Authored in English by eminent writer Arup Kr Dutta, the book delves into the life of the legendary 17th-century war hero, Lachit Barphukan. It highlights his sacrifices in defending Assam against the Mughal army, chronicling untold historical events and showcasing the enduring influence of Barphukan’s legacy.

The book, a tribute to the revered hero, is not confined to one language; it has been translated into 23 Indian languages. Translators like Gyan Prakash Tekchandani, Sundardas V Gohrani, Wahengbam Kumari Chanu, Rajeshwar Singh Raju, and others have contributed to bringing Barphukan’s story to diverse linguistic communities across the country.

Expressing gratitude, the chief minister thanked the home minister Amit Shah for suggesting the publication of the book in various Indian languages during the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan in New Delhi.

He also acknowledged the hard work of author Arup Kumar Dutta and the translators, emphasising the importance of spreading awareness about this brave historical figure.

Sarma further underscored the need to glorify Indian heroes like Lachit Barphukan in history books, emphasising their valor, sacrifice, and patriotism as enduring sources of inspiration.

“To ensure the widespread reach of the heroic tale, translated copies will be released in respective states in collaboration with state governments. Additionally, a mega theatrical performance on Lachit Barphukan, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will involve around 500 artists and be staged nationwide,” he added.

The event was attended by minister of education Dr Ranoj Pegu, vice chairman of Assam Publication Board Sumanta Chaliha, writer Arup Kumar Dutta, and other dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion in celebrating Assam’s historical legacy.