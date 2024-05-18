28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 18, 2024
type here...

IUCN primate specialist visits Aaranyak

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: Dr Susan M Cheyne, vice-chair for the IUCN Primate Specialist Group Section on Small Apes, visited Aaranyak’s office on Friday in Guwahati. Dr Dilip Chetry, head of Aaranyak’s primate research and conservation division, welcomed Dr Cheyne and discussed the various conservation efforts that Aaranyak is undertaking for hoolock gibbons in north-east India.

- Advertisement -

A discussion about the conservation of western hoolock gibbons in India was also held between the senior primatologists. Dr Cheyne appreciated the initiatives of Aaranyak on gibbon conservation in India and requested follow-up to have state-wise gibbon conservation action on the species.

Cheyne was accompanied by her researcher Siddarth Badri and Florian Magne, director at HURO Programme, Tura, Meghalaya.

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Must Visiting Places In Northeast India
Must Visiting Places In Northeast India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

3rd National Lac Insect Day celebrated at AAU

The Hills Times -
Must Visiting Places In Northeast India 5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India