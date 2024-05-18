IUCN primate specialist visits Aaranyak

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: Dr Susan M Cheyne, vice-chair for the IUCN Primate Specialist Group Section on Small Apes, visited Aaranyak’s office on Friday in Guwahati. Dr Dilip Chetry, head of Aaranyak’s primate research and conservation division, welcomed Dr Cheyne and discussed the various conservation efforts that Aaranyak is undertaking for hoolock gibbons in north-east India.

A discussion about the conservation of western hoolock gibbons in India was also held between the senior primatologists. Dr Cheyne appreciated the initiatives of Aaranyak on gibbon conservation in India and requested follow-up to have state-wise gibbon conservation action on the species.

Cheyne was accompanied by her researcher Siddarth Badri and Florian Magne, director at HURO Programme, Tura, Meghalaya.

