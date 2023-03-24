24 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...

Jogeswar Nath passes away

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 23: Jogeswar Nath, a noted personality of Balikhuti under Bihaguri area near here passed away on Thursday afternoon for his prolonged illness at his own residence.

- Advertisement -

He was 72. After retiring from his services from the Indian Air Force he used to live in his birth place and closely attached himself with several socio-cultural and religious organisations. He was a very pious, helpful and noted personality of the entire area.

He was survived by his wife, three sons and a number of relatives. His untimely demise was deeply condoled by the individuals and organisations of the locality.

Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs
Most Beautiful Highways in India
Most Beautiful Highways in India
An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation
An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 March, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Ananya Panday Inspired Sassy Blouse Designs Most Beautiful Highways in India An Account Of Urvashi Dholakia’s Thai Vacation Know the Benefits of Toner BTS’ J-Hope Applies Everyday DASHAVATARA: The 10 Avatars of Lord Vishnu