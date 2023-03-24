Jogeswar Nath passes away

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 23: Jogeswar Nath, a noted personality of Balikhuti under Bihaguri area near here passed away on Thursday afternoon for his prolonged illness at his own residence.

- Advertisement -

He was 72. After retiring from his services from the Indian Air Force he used to live in his birth place and closely attached himself with several socio-cultural and religious organisations. He was a very pious, helpful and noted personality of the entire area.

He was survived by his wife, three sons and a number of relatives. His untimely demise was deeply condoled by the individuals and organisations of the locality.