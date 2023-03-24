Jogeswar Nath passes away

HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, March 23: Jogeswar Nath, a noted personality of Balikhuti under Bihaguri area near here passed away on Thursday afternoon for his prolonged illness at his own residence.
He was 72. After retiring from his services from the Indian Air Force he used to live in his birth place and closely attached himself with several socio-cultural and religious organisations. He was a very pious, helpful and noted personality of the entire area.
He was survived by his wife, three sons and a number of relatives. His untimely demise was deeply condoled by the individuals and organisations of the locality.