Jorhat admin clamps night curfew along Nagaland border

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

JORHAT, Aug 8: The Jorhat District Magistrate, under Section 144 of the CrPC, has clamped night curfew within the five km belt on the Assam side of the Assam-Nagaland border in the district.

An order issued by the District Magistrate on Monday, stated that the night curfew along the inter-state border will be in force from 8 PM to 5 AM thereby prohibiting movement of all kinds of vehicles/ persons etc. during the said period.

The order mentioned that the measure had been taken in view of information received by the District Magistrate from Intelligence branch and district police. Some members of different organisations could secretly sneak into the district through the inter-State boundary to foment trouble.

The order stated that according to a source report it had been learnt that recently ULFA (I) enrolled new volunteers in their group and they may use the Assam-Nagaland border areas for transit and other purposes.

- Advertisement -

The order also mentioned that imposition of night curfew in inter-state (Assam-Nagaland) boundary areas has been a long practice that has played an important role in prevention of inter-state crime and anti-national activities in Jorhat district and other districts of Assam by serving as an effective deterrent against using the Assam-Nagaland border area as a transit route.

Army, security forces and police personnel, magistrates on duty, and employees of the Forest Department deployed in the border areas have been exempted from the night curfew, the order mentioned.

The order stated that the night curfew will be in force until further order by the DM in this regard. Anyone found violating the order will be dealt with action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order mentioned.

Jorhat district shares over a 100 km boundary with Nagaland which has rough terrain and dense forests.