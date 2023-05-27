Jorhat bakery thieves caught by Jorhat, Golaghat police



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 26: Jorhat police with support from Golaghat police, on Thursday evening, apprehended the two thieves, who had broken into Monisha Bakery, a popular bakery at Baruah Chariali beside the AT Road here, on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday (May 23-24) and had a fun filled night by throwing icing cakes at each other.

A police source stated that the duo identified as – Gilto Gogoi of Jorhat and Sanjay Patnaik of Golaghat – were caught by police from Golaghat and were brought to Jorhat police station later on Thursday night.

A mobile phone of the bakery the two accused had stolen was recovered from them. Both have been arrested under relevant Sections of the law and investigation was on.

It may be mentioned here that the CCTV footage showing the duo “celebrating” by throwing icing cakes at each other and taking photographs of themselves wearing dark glasses with the mobile phone went viral in the social media.

The bakery authorities had stated that the two had entered the shop by breaking the shutters and taking away cash, damaging a laptop computer storing data of accounts. They also damaged and took away one of the two hard disk drives (HDD) that recorded the video images of CCTV footage, also damaged a few CCTV cameras outside and within the shop.

