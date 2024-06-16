29 C
Jorhat Forest Division’s Range officer arrested

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 15: Range officer (Jorhat) under Jorhat Forest Division, Iqbal Ahmed was arrested by a team of the vigilance and anti-corruption wing of Assam police on Saturday while accepting a bribe from a person.

He had demanded Rs 30,000 as bribe from the complainant in his office, following which the later reported the matter to the police.

According to a source, Ahmed allegedly demanded the bribe for issuing a timber license to the complainant. He was caught red-handed accepting the bribe money and was grilled for sometime by the sleuths of the vigilance and anti-corruption wing before being taken into custody.

