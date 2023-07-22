Jorhat Mahila Congress protests horrific incident, calls for justice

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 21: As per the direction of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, the Jorhat district unit of Mahila Congress undertook a stir programme to protest against the horrific incident of two women paraded naked and molested by a mob two months ago, the video of which went viral two days ago leading to widespread outrage across the country.

The protesters, holding banners and placards and shouting slogans against BJP-led central and Manipur governments, took out a procession from the Jorhat district Congress party office to the Jorhat district commissioner’s (formerly deputy commissioner) office complex.

The protesters, while seeking arrest of all those involved in the horrible incident of crime, called for meeting out exemplary punishment against the culprits involved in the incident. They also sought a high-level probe to be ordered by the government.

The protesters lambasted the state and the central governments for failing to contain the ethnic violence that had erupted in Manipur more than two months ago.