Jorhat Samagra Siksha led awareness programme on basic literacy & numeracy



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 7: The 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting will be held in Pune, Maharashtra from June 19 to 22, 2023 and in this context, a special objective has been undertaken to raise awareness on the importance of basic literacy and numeracy through public participation programs from national level to school level.

Under this programme, various programs are being conducted at schools and district levels from June 1 and it will end on June 15. The programs specifically scheduled for Jorhat district are reading, mathematics, games, quiz, discussion on the role of parents in the development of basic literacy and numeracy. Through this programme, parents, school management committees, working groups, friends, schools will focus on the use of mother tongue in primary education at school level on the basis of National Education Policy-2.

Several programmes like interaction with local institutions, nearby high schools, retired teachers, alumni, distinguished educators, taking oath of basic literacy and numeracy in morning meetings, learning language and mathematics through the use of various resources of folk literature such as malitas, folk songs, fairy tales through elders in local language, use of various books in the school library in reading programmes, poetry recitation, yoga/meditation programmes, etc., are going on and will be held till June 15.

The event was attended by Tridip Bardoloi, professor, Post Graduate Training College, principals and trainers of Normal School, Jorhat, trainees, teachers of various schools and district group of basic literacy and numeracy of District Mission Office.

In conjunction with the event which is being held at district level and will conclude on June 15, an online quiz competition among teachers and display of learning materials will be organised.