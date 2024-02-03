Justice Vijay Bishnoi appointed chief justice of Guwahati High Court

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Feb 3: Justice Vijay Bishnoi is set to become the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the appointment division of the department of justice, under the ministry of law and justice, Government of India. Justice Bishnoi has formerly served as a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court.

His appointment will become effective from the date he assumes charge. The official notification stated, ‘In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.’