K Arul Jothi takes charge as principal chief security commissioner of NFR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 29: K Arul Jothi took charge as the inspector general cum principal chief security commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC) of Northeast Frontier Railway on March 24 last. He is an officer from the 1995 batch of Civil Services Exam. As IG-cum-PCSC he will be the security custodian of all railway assets, structures including track and fixtures, rolling stock, signalling gears and railway buildings and establishments like station premises, booking offices, administrative headquarters, etc., within the jurisdiction of NF Railway i.e., all north-eastern states including Sikkim and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

Jothi has wide experience of working in the field over many zonal railways. He has worked in many sensitive areas such as Mughal Sarai, Danapur, Malda, Sealdah and Secunderabad. Earlier in the year 2017-2019 he was posted as deputy inspector general cum chief security commissioner of NF Railway. Before joining as the IG-cum-PCSC of Northeast Frontier Railway, he was posted as the IG-cum-PCSC of Rail Wheel Factory based at Yelahanka, Bangalore.