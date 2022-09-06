26 C
KAAC held a review meeting on border issues with Meghalaya

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
DIPHU, Sept 5: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Monday held a review meeting on border issues of West Karbi Anglong with West Jaintia and Ri-Bhoi districts of Meghalaya.

Sources said that West Karbi Anglong has not lost land to the neighbouring state. The Forest and Revenue department has been directed to look after the land and forest areas strictly so that encroachment does not take place. BoP, if needed in the area will also be proposed to the Government of Assam.

The meeting was chaired by the chief executive member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang and was attended by the department heads, executive members of KAAC and Members of Autonomous Council.

