Karan Abhaypuria chosen for 2024 Bokulbon Award

JORHAT, Jan 13: Karan Abhaypuria, a distinguished folk music instrument-maker, musician, artist, and writer from Dibrugarh, has been selected for the prestigious 2024 Bokulbon Award for his significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of Assam’s folk culture.

The Bokulbon Award, presented annually by the Bokulbon Trust in memory of the renowned poet late Ananda Chandra Baruah, known as ‘Bokulbanar Kabi’, and a former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha and a Padma Shree awardee.

In a press statement issued by the Trust’s president, Dr Soumitra Puzari, it was announced that Abhaypuria was selected for his invaluable contributions to the preservation of Assam’s cultural heritage, particularly in the realm of folk music. His efforts in educating and passing on traditional music forms to the younger generations were also acknowledged.

Abhaypuria is known for crafting musical instruments such as flute, xutuli, dotara, ektara, gogona, behala, tengteng, which he not only makes but also plays skillfully. The note further recognised Abhaypuria’s contributions as an artist, with his paintings earning widespread acclaim.

Born in 1952 in Phatikasua, Moran, Dibrugarh district, Abhaypuria served as a regular artist at the Pathology department of Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, from 1980 to 2012. As a writer, he has authored five books on folk music.

The award, which includes a cash prize, a citation, and a shawl, will be presented to Abhaypuria at a function scheduled at the auditorium of the Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium on January 27. Notably, January 27 marks the birth anniversary of the distinguished poet Ananda Chandra Baruah, as mentioned in the note.