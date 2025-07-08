Karbi Anglong admin steps up flood response measures in Bokajan

By: Pankaj Kr Chauhan

KHERONI, July 7: As heavy monsoon rains continue to impact various parts of Karbi Anglong, the district administration has implemented a series of coordinated measures to manage the ongoing flood situation and provide relief to affected communities. The Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bokajan, has announced the establishment of multiple relief camps across the Bokajan Sub-Division to assist displaced residents.

According to an official statement, the relief camps are being managed by designated Camp in-charges, which include heads of schools and Anganwadi workers tasked with overseeing Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS). These camp managers are working closely with revenue officials to maintain daily records and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential supplies such as Gratuitous Relief (GR) materials, safe drinking water, electricity, sanitation, baby food, and medical care.

Anganwadi workers have been entrusted with providing special support to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children. A 24×7 control room has also been set up to respond to distress calls and ensure timely coordination of relief efforts. The control room can be reached at 03675-291085.

Several villages across the district have been severely affected, including Ward Nos. 4 and 5 of Dokmoka, Dingse Tokbi, Teke Rongpi, Kethe Rongpi, Panbari, Shivbari of Diphu, and Dupor Timung. While no relief camps have been opened in some of these locations, the administration has reported that the water level of the Horkathi River is gradually receding, providing partial relief. Flash floods have also been reported in parts of West Karbi Anglong, including Telhor (Jengkha) and Baithalangso.

However, rising waters from the Dhanisiri River have submerged critical road infrastructure, including the road from Nagakhuli to Deopani, severely affecting local mobility. Areas such as Kangdir Teron Gaon under Kohora Division and parts of Bokajan are also facing flood-related disruptions.

A 70-year-old resident of Dokmoka recounted the intensity of the flooding, saying, “I have never seen such a severe flood like this. People here have faced destruction beyond expectations, with heavy damage to crops and property.” According to local sources, the sudden release of water from all 11 gates of the Dikrit Irrigation Dam near Haber Rongphar College has contributed to the worsening flood conditions and widespread damage.

In response, the administration has initiated support for livestock by dispatching fodder from Manja Fodder Farm to Bokajan and Silonijan. Additionally, in flood-affected areas like Sam Taro AWC, the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) is being delivered door-to-door to ensure uninterrupted food distribution amid waterlogging. Officials from all concerned departments have been directed to carry out field inspections of affected villages and coordinate relief efforts on the ground. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring timely assistance, minimising the impact on residents, and supporting recovery in the flood-hit areas.