Karbi Anglong DC distributes books

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 23: Deputy commissioner, Karbi Anglong, Dibakar Nath, IAS shared some tips to the aspirants as how to clear civil service examinations and also distributed the book “Indian Polity” to eight students from different colleges. The programme was held at the DC conference hall here on Wednesday.

The students who received the books are Munsin Kro, Waisong Terang, Tirim Engti, Radhika Rongpipi, Sherlin Teronpi and Indroni Ronghang from Diphu Government College; Melarishisha Kharshandi from Don Bosco Junior College and Pratibha Gogoi from Diphu Govt. Girls College.

DC also stated that after six months, he will again interact with the students and will provide other books for preparing the civil service examination.