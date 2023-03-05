23 C
Kidnapped Man’s Body Exhumed In Morigaon After 6 Months

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
MORIGAON, March 4 (PTI): A body, believed to be that of a man kidnapped from Guwahati six months ago, was exhumed on Saturday in Assam’s Morigaon district, police said.

Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped in October last year, and the kidnappers demanded Rs 40 lakh from his family. However, they did not come to take the money, and Hazarika remained missing, a police officer said.

Last month, six people were arrested in the kidnap case and they told the police where the body was disposed of in Morigaon’s Nellie area, he said.

Morigaon’s superintendent of police Hemanta Kumar Das said a team of Guwahati Police reached out to them about the body recently.

“A body was recovered in the Nellie police outpost area in November. As the body was not identified after 72 hours of its recovery, we buried it as per the procedure,” he said.

“Today, it was disinterred today in presence of an executive magistrate and forensic experts,” he said.

The identity will be ascertained through due process, Das said.

“The identity will be confirmed by the experts after due investigation, but it is believed to be that of Biswajit Hazarika, who was kidnapped from Guwahati,” he said.

 

