KKHSOU to host ICPR-sponsored national seminar 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: The Discipline of Philosophy under the Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, is organising a three-day ICPR (Indian Council of Philosophical Research)-sponsored National Seminar on ‘Philosophy, Science and Ethics: Indian and Western Perspectives’ from November 12 to 14, 2024. The seminar, which will be held at the City Centre of the University located at Khanapara, Guwahati, aims to explore Philosophy, Science, and Ethics from both Indian and Western perspectives.

Eminent thinkers and academicians from across the country, including Prof RC Pradhan (retd.), University of Hyderabad; Prof Paneerselvam (retd), University of Madras; Prof RM Singh, Delhi University; Prof Rajakishore Nath, IIT Bombay; Prof Laxmikanta Padhi, North Bengal University; and Prof Ajit Kumar Behura, IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, will grace the occasion, facilitating engaging discussions on philosophical, scientific, and ethical topics.

Participants will have the opportunity to network with leading academicians in the field, fostering collaborative relationships and intellectual growth. The thrust areas of the seminar include Indian Philosophy, Indian Knowledge Systems, Philosophy of Science, Applied Ethics, Social and Political Philosophy, Religion and Politics, Historical Figures and Ethical Theory, Analytic Philosophy, Continental Philosophy, and other relevant topics in Philosophy, Science, and Ethics.

Prospective authors and research scholars are invited to submit original research papers and case studies for presentation during the seminar. The last date for submission of abstracts is September 20, 2024, while the deadline for full paper submission and registration is October 20, 2024. Interested participants can reach out to the organisers at philseminarkkhsou24@gmail.com for further information.