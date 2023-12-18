15.8 C
KSA Alleges Misappropriation Of Funds

HT Correspondent

 

BOKAJAN, Dec. 17: Karbi Students Association, Bokajan District Committee (KSA-BDC) alleged that the principal of Eastern Karbi Anglong College, Dr Anil Chandra Das had misappropriated the fund meant for holding a seminar and for an educational excursion.

 

In a press conference held at Hanjanglangso Press Club on Saturday evening, the president of KSA-BDC, Raju Engleng said that the principal of Eastern Karbi Anglong College had defrauded the fund meant for holding a seminar and for taking the students on an educational excursion.

 

Further, the KSA BDC President Engleng urged the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and the executive member for education of KAAC, Richard Tokbi to take action in this regard.

 

Earlier, the Karbi Students Association (KSA Jemson Timung) stated that government funds have been allegedly misappropriated in guise of renovation works at Diphu Government College.

Speaking on the same, KSA general secretary, Ramsing Tokbi said that the amount of money sanctioned against the said work does not meet the desired standards.

In this regard, a memorandum was submitted to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, principal secretary on November 20 2023, he informed.

 

 

