29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...

KSA Submits Memo To CEM

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 24: Karbi Students Association (KSA) submitted a memorandum to the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang stating that all indigenous students, tribal or non-tribal, should be allowed to take admission in the 11 colleges under the area of the administrative control of KAAC.

KSA said admission should be given regardless of lack of capacity, lack of faculty or lack of laboratory equipment in science laboratories as those students with low percentages will not be given admission outside the district.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam holds first stakeholders’ consultation workshop to promote agroforestry

The Hills Times - 0