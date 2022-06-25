KSA Submits Memo To CEM

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 24: Karbi Students Association (KSA) submitted a memorandum to the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang stating that all indigenous students, tribal or non-tribal, should be allowed to take admission in the 11 colleges under the area of the administrative control of KAAC.

KSA said admission should be given regardless of lack of capacity, lack of faculty or lack of laboratory equipment in science laboratories as those students with low percentages will not be given admission outside the district.