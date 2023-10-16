KVK Sonitpur organises exhibition of millet recipes to promote nutritious foods

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 15: KVK Sonitpur organised a day-long exhibition of millet-based recipes in Oriantoli village near Dhekiajuli. This event aimed to promote millets and millet-based food products among the farming community of Sonitpur following the launch of the Assam Millet Mission by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the event, various experts shared valuable information about millets and their nutritional benefits. They highlighted that millets are rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and beta-carotene, which can help improve human health. The program also discussed the potential of millet-based food products and their preparation as well as the scope for fish farming in the area.

The Assam Millet Mission focuses on increasing crop productivity, crop diversification, and raising the nutritional quality of food, with the ultimate goal of doubling farmers’ income. The event was attended by more than seventy participants from nearby villages, emphasizing the importance of millets in promoting healthier diets and sustainable agriculture.