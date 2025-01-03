Fresh agitation erupts in Karbi Anglong over encroachment on PGR/VGR land

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 2: The year 2025 begins with fresh agitation in the hill district of Karbi Anglong as student and youth organisations take up the issue of encroachment on Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The protestors seeking the immediate eviction of encroachers on PGR and VGR land.

In this regard, Karbi Students Association (KSA-Samson), under its president Samson Teron, and the Karbi Students & Youth Council (KSYC) protested on Thursday where several protestors along with their leaders from various organisations participated.

The protestors expressed their anger over the delay in evicting encroachers from PGR/VGR land. Besides this, many supporters and leaders symbolised their despair by tonsuring their heads.

The protesters further accused the KAAC of turning a deaf ear to protect the district’s land from encroachment by outsiders. Their slogans, such as “We want eviction” and “PGR/VGR eviction korok,” echoed throughout the demonstration.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS) Khorsing Teron demanded prompt action.

“Encroachment is not limited to Kheroni’s PGR/VGR; it’s happening in other areas too. Evictions should be carried out in all such places,” Teron added.

Later, Debojyoti Teron, general secretary of the KSA central committee, called on the state government to intervene.

“Karbi Anglong is part of Assam, and the PGR/VGR issue is a matter for the state. If the state government fails to act, the people of Karbi Anglong will resort to stronger agitation,” he warned.

- Advertisement -