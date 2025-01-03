15 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 3, 2025
type here...

Record tourist inflow in Kaziranga National Park in two decades

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Kaziranga National Park (KNP) recorded the highest tourist inflow in the last two decades with 1,64,636 people visiting its four ranges since its opening this season in October 2024, an official said on Thursday.

The park earned a revenue of Rs 43,226,225 from entry fee which is a testament to its growing appeal and success of recent initiatives, the official added. The park generally remains open from October to May, following which it takes a monsoon break.

- Advertisement -

In October 2024, 30,058 tourists visited the park, up from 17,271 in the same month the previous year. In November, there were 53,367 visitors, compared to 35,006 the year before, and in December, the number rose to 81,211, from 65,139 in 2023, the official added.

Related Posts:

Koliabhomora boat tourism has also been a major attraction with 1,406 domestic and 819 foreign tourists visiting the area that generated a revenue of Rs 10,46,950.

The introduction of new tourism activities, such as bird watching, trekking, and cycle tracks, played a pivotal role in attracting more visitors, he added. (PTI)

8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Fresh agitation erupts in Karbi Anglong over encroachment on PGR/VGR land

The Hills Times -
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam