Record tourist inflow in Kaziranga National Park in two decades

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Kaziranga National Park (KNP) recorded the highest tourist inflow in the last two decades with 1,64,636 people visiting its four ranges since its opening this season in October 2024, an official said on Thursday.

The park earned a revenue of Rs 43,226,225 from entry fee which is a testament to its growing appeal and success of recent initiatives, the official added. The park generally remains open from October to May, following which it takes a monsoon break.

In October 2024, 30,058 tourists visited the park, up from 17,271 in the same month the previous year. In November, there were 53,367 visitors, compared to 35,006 the year before, and in December, the number rose to 81,211, from 65,139 in 2023, the official added.

Koliabhomora boat tourism has also been a major attraction with 1,406 domestic and 819 foreign tourists visiting the area that generated a revenue of Rs 10,46,950.

The introduction of new tourism activities, such as bird watching, trekking, and cycle tracks, played a pivotal role in attracting more visitors, he added. (PTI)