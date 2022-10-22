Lachit Divas to be celebrated in New Delhi: Minister Bimal Borah

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 21: “In a bid to keep the significance and memory of the great Ahom general Lachit Barphukan alive among the people across the nation, Lachit Divas will be celebrated in in the state as well as in New Delhi this year,” announced Bimal Bora, minister for Cultural Affairs, government of Assam, on Thursday.

The state cabinet minister who visited Tezpur with a one-day program, while talking to the media persons said that to showcase the life of one of the great warriors of eastern India who defeated the formidable Mughals in the great Battle of Saraighat, the significant day would be celebrated at Vigyan Bhawan in the nation’s capital city – New Delhi.

“Lachit Barphukan’s heroism has always been inspiring for us. The great general whose bravery always gives us courage. So, to bring the great warrior who was hitherto not known in other parts of the country and to bring him to the limelight, the government is taking this initiative,” Bora said adding that to make the four hundred years anniversary a resounding success in the national capital on November 23 and 24, a series of program have been lined up.

In the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary celebration of the great general, a slew of programs would be held in the presence of the nation’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.