Langhin Public Library hosts career counseling session

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, July 14: Langhin Public Library organised a career counseling session for students at Langhin in Karbi Anglong on Sunday morning at 10:00 am. The event saw participation of over 400 students and representatives from various Boro organisations across the greater Langhin area.

The career counseling session was presided over by Jhaturaj Basumatary, president of Langhin Public Library. The inauguration was conducted by Bilimohan Khakhlari, executive member of Karbi Anglong District Autonomous Council.

During the event, executive member Bilimohan Khakhlari also launched two Bodo plays, namely ‘Jouhaulao Langlawdau’ and ‘Gobon Gobon Thunfauthai’, written by Sahitya Akademi Award winner Jhaturaj Basumatari.

Several dignitaries graced the occasion, including Taren Boro, former president of Boro Sahitya Sabha and convener of Sahitya Academy Advisory Board; Jaymati Narzary, radio artist and musician; Arvind Uzir, Sahitya Academy Award winner; Bishweshwar Basumatari, former vice president of Boro Sahitya Sabha; Dr Premanand Mosahari, Sahitya Academy Award winner; Dr Kunal Kanti Boro; and Thaneswar, among others.