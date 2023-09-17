Largest potted sapling mosaic map inaugurated at Ulup Pather in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 16: The state government has launched a

special programme titled ‘Amrit Vriksha Andolan’ to enrich the

tree economy and increase green cover in the state.

Where under this ‘Amrit Vriksha Andolan’ 10 million

commercially demanded trees will be planted across Assam on

September 17.

The Guinness World Record for the Largest Mosaic Map was

created under the ‘Amrit Tree Movement’ at Ulup Pathar

under Inthem Gaon Panchayat, Margherita, Tinsukia district on

Saturday.

The environment and forest department has decorated a large

mosaic map of Assam with about 6.32 lakh tree seedlings on an

area of ​​about 1 hectare.

The Guinness Book of World Records representatives will arrive

at the Ulup field and award the title after completing the

necessary inspections.

Addressing the public meeting held at Ulup Pathar in

conjunction with the creation of the world record, Assam forest

minister Chandramohan Patwory encouraged the people of the

state to become economically self-reliant by planting tree

seedlings of commercial demand where he also urged those

who will plant trees under the Amrit Briksha Andolan

programme to take proper care of the tree.

The forest minister also urged the people to cooperate in the

efforts to build an economically self-reliant green Assam.

Patowary was accompanied by Union minister of state for

petroleum, Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Government

of India Rameshwar Teli among others. The event was also

attended by senior officials of Tinsukia district administration

and Margherita sub-division administration, other senior

officials of environment and forest department, local people

and artists of cultural groups participating in the programme.