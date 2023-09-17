Largest potted sapling mosaic map inaugurated at Ulup Pather in Margherita

HT Correspondent
MARGHERITA, Sept 16: The state government has launched a
special programme titled ‘Amrit Vriksha Andolan’ to enrich the
tree economy and increase green cover in the state.
Where under this ‘Amrit Vriksha Andolan’ 10 million
commercially demanded trees will be planted across Assam on
September 17.
The Guinness World Record for the Largest Mosaic Map was
created under the ‘Amrit Tree Movement’ at Ulup Pathar
under Inthem Gaon Panchayat, Margherita, Tinsukia district on
Saturday.
The environment and forest department has decorated a large
mosaic map of Assam with about 6.32 lakh tree seedlings on an
area of about 1 hectare.
The Guinness Book of World Records representatives will arrive
at the Ulup field and award the title after completing the
necessary inspections.
Addressing the public meeting held at Ulup Pathar in
conjunction with the creation of the world record, Assam forest
minister Chandramohan Patwory encouraged the people of the
state to become economically self-reliant by planting tree
seedlings of commercial demand where he also urged those
who will plant trees under the Amrit Briksha Andolan
programme to take proper care of the tree.
The forest minister also urged the people to cooperate in the
efforts to build an economically self-reliant green Assam.
Patowary was accompanied by Union minister of state for
petroleum, Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Government
of India Rameshwar Teli among others. The event was also
attended by senior officials of Tinsukia district administration
and Margherita sub-division administration, other senior
officials of environment and forest department, local people
and artists of cultural groups participating in the programme.