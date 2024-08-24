26 C
CII organises inaugural TechNE conference in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised the 1st edition of TechNE on Friday at Guwahati. The central theme of the conference was ‘Emerging Technologies Impacting Businesses and Livelihoods’. The focus of this conclave was to explore how technologies can drive not just business innovation but also social transformation.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Syedain Abbasi, special chief secretary – IT, PHE, Water Resources, government of Assam, stated that Assam is poised to become a tech hub with its conducive environment and emerging infrastructure. The state welcomes investments with open arms, offering full government support on a fast-track basis for genuine investors.

Arvind Kumar, director general, Software Technology Parks of India, underscored that access to technology empowers people to bridge gaps and instil confidence, ensuring that social sector benefits reach every last mile and empowering even the most underserved communities to thrive.

Bhaskar J Phukan, chairman, CII Assam State Council & managing director, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, in his inaugural address, noted that the north-east is primed to harness emerging tech opportunities with its rich talent pool of skilled, young, and educated professionals in IT, engineering, and sciences.

Amit Malik, president – India & South Asia, Ciena India, highlighted that technology is rapidly evolving, with AI-driven innovation leading the way. Access to supportive platforms and adaptive infrastructure will be crucial in shaping the pace of future growth. Steering AI with strong ethics and governance will help navigate this change.

Dipankar Chakrabarti, immediate past chairman, ICT Subcommittee, CII Eastern Region & founder, CtoE Consultancy Services, spoke on the reach of technology, stating that emerging technologies are set to unlock the vast potential of the north-east, driving growth in livelihoods and fueling startup and entrepreneurship development. Strategic investments are key to accelerating this transformation.

Acknowledging the support extended by the government of Assam with a conducive investment environment, Shantanu Son, founder & CEO, Somentics Som Imaging Information Pvt Limited, announced the establishment of an AI-enabled document processing centre in Guwahati.

Emerging technologies are making infrastructure development more resilient and supporting various sectors, including agriculture and horticulture. Technology has become integral to the way governments, businesses, and society function, transforming the speed and efficiency of communication, service delivery, and governmental operations, with significant potential to boost economic growth and sustainable development.

As digital transformation expands in the region, it could create substantial economic value for consumers, businesses, microenterprises, farmers, government, workers, and other stakeholders. The conclave highlighted the growing importance of emerging technologies in driving business innovation and social transformation in the north-east region.

Throughout the day, distinguished panellists engaged in in-depth discussions and exchanged ideas on harnessing technologies to build a thriving, sustainable, and future-ready tech ecosystem in the north-east. The sessions covered a range of topics—from the role of smart infrastructure in fostering innovation, to the future of work in a digital economy, to the potential for technology to transform traditional industries like agriculture and handicrafts.

From the integration of digital technologies in traditional industries to the rise of innovative startups, discussions covered evolving trends, challenges, and opportunities in the IT sector and digital entrepreneurship landscape. Insights into how individuals and businesses can stay agile and competitive in an increasingly digital world were also discussed during the technology and startup clinics at the sidelines of the 1st TechNE programme.

The conference brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the impact of emerging technologies on businesses and livelihoods and the way forward.

