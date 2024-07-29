29 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 29, 2024
type here...

DGMS focuses on mine safety

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOLKATA, July 28: With more commercial mines being auctioned, the DGMS has started discussions with captive and commercial coal block operators on mine safety, an official said on Sunday.

The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) emphasises ensuring adherence to safety norms among new players.

- Advertisement -

“We see more captive and commercial mines coming into production every year. So, we are actively engaging in consultation with the mine operators so that they understand the rules and regulations that have to be followed for mine safety,” DGMS Director General Prabhat Kumar said at the Mines Safety Award 2024 event.

In the last nine rounds, the Ministry of Coal has auctioned 107 blocks with a peak-rated capacity of 256 MT. So far, 11 commercial coal blocks have been operationalised.

Meanwhile, Coal India, which is diversifying into the non-coal sector, will actively participate in more auctions of critical mineral blocks, including lithium, to capitalise on the battery value chain.

“We have taken one mine in graphite. For lithium, we participated in the auction but did not succeed in bagging the mine. We are interested in this sector,” Coal India Chairman PM Prasad said on Sunday on the sidelines of the event.

- Advertisement -

Coal India has recently won a graphite block in Madhya Pradesh, marking its first venture into the non-coal mineral mining.

In its annual report for FY’24, Coal India stated that it is diversifying into the emerging battery materials sectors—lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite with the challenges of a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

Leveraging its mining expertise, operational footprint, and financial resources, the company aims at capitalising on these opportunities, enhancing long-term resilience and competitiveness.

“A deep understanding of the Indian energy and industrial landscape aids in expanding into markets for lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technologies,” Coal India said in the report. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13th All Assam Children’s Drama Festival in Sivasagar gets underway

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards