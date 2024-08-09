Assam emerges as leading investment destination with new business initiatives

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: Assam has swiftly positioning itself as a preferred destination for investment, owing to its investor-centric initiatives and a customized industrial policy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

He informed that the state is experiencing notable progress in its business environment, which demonstrates the government’s dedication to promoting industrial development.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s efforts to enhance its industrial landscape.

He wrote, “With investor-friendly initiatives and a customized industrial policy, Assam is fast becoming a preferred investment destination and recent developments back our intent. We are constantly engaging with industries to further develop the industrial ecosystem in Assam.”

Several strategic initiatives have been taken for Assam’s advancement: the establishment of a Single Window System to enhance business operations, the introduction of an improved Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) portal providing 241 services, and the attraction of significant investments, such as the $27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor Plant located in Jagiroad.

Additionally, the state has progressed to the Aspirers category within the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) rankings and has proposed the Assam Reforms in Public Service Delivery (ARTPS) Amendment Bill, 2024, which seeks to improve the efficiency of public services.

Furthermore, the enhancement of sector-specific policies and support for startups has reinforced Assam’s status as an emerging business center.