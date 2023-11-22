Leopard injures one

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 21: Early on Tuesday morning, a mature leopard entered the campus of Sivasagar Commerce College, situated on the banks of the historic Sivasagar Borpukhuri. The leopard reportedly injured a man in the nearby police colony before seeking refuge in the marshy area of Jamuna Garkhawoi.

Forest department officials are currently attempting to locate the leopard for tranquilization. The incident has raised concerns about the presence of wild animals in populated areas, highlighting the need for wildlife management measures to ensure the safety of both humans and animals.