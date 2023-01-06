LGBI Airport dedicates bullet resistant QRT vehicle to CISF

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: The LGBI Airport dedicated a brand-new bullet resistant QRT vehicle to CISF team keeping in view of the threat perception to airport, air passengers and safeguarding on Thursday.

The vehicle is well equipped and it can counter any attempt of sabotage by any anti-social elements at the airport premises. It will also enable the security personnel to prevent attackers from causing damage to passengers, personnel or property. The LGBI Airport, Guwahati has launched it as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the security regulator of civil aviation in India. It will also help in providing a safe and secure platform for the ASG personnel to deal with security threats. CAO, LGBI Airport, Guwahati Utpal Baruah has handed over the key to the commandant of CISF Lal Mohan Thakur, chief airport security officer during the formal handover ceremony.

The LGBI Airport gives top priority to the security requirements of ASG of CISF. Now the bullet resistant vehicle will act as a major morale booster to the ASG personnel safeguarding the airport. Similarly, the commandant of CISF has appreciated the gesture and said that the vehicle will improve the confidence of Aviation Security Group at the airport.

Notably, on the occasion, Bhabesh Bordoloi, Jayanta Kalita and Mridul Choudhury have been awarded the ‘Best Performer of the Security Department’.