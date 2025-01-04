14 C
Litchi plantation drive inaugurated

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 3: Biswanath DC Munindra Nath Nagatey on Friday inaugurated the Tezpur litchi plantation drive here.

He was accompanied by officials from the block development office Sootea, and agriculture department.

The Gyanjyoti SHG of No 6 Sootea GP has been gearing up for cultivation of Tezpur litchi this year. Notably, the Bombaiya Lychee or litchi from Lechubari, Tezpur has already acclaimed fame and reputation not only in the state and in India but abroad as well.

The delicious taste and its fragrant flavor attract people from far and wide and admirers from distant places visit Tezpur during the season of litchi. The district commissioner expressed his optimistic view and welcomed the venture shown by the SHG. The estimated cost of the plantation drive is Rs 4 lakh 88 thousand and a total of 200 saplings of litchi will be planted, stated one of the SHG members.

