27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 16, 2023
type here...

Lok Sabha Polls A Civilizational Fight To Save Sanatan Dharma: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PATNA, Sept 15: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday dubbed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a “civilizational fight” in which the people of the country will vote for “protecting the Sanatan Dharma”.

The BJP leader, who spoke to journalists at the Patna airport, also charged the anti-BJP coalition INDIA of having been “formed with the sole intent to destroy our civilization and culture”.

- Advertisement -

Sarma is in Bihar to take part in an Indian Council of Cultural Relations function “Vaishali Festival of Democracy”, held in Nalanda district, where the attendees included former President Ram Nath Kovind and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

The Assam Chief Minister, who has had a meteoric rise in the BJP since he joined the party in 2014 after quitting the Congress, was responding to queries about the “Sanatan Dharma” row, which had been triggered by some controversial remarks of DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu, to which strong exception was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“The remarks against Sanatan Dharma show that the alliance has been formed with the sole intent to destroy our civilization and culture. Hence, I see the Lok Sabha polls as a civilizational fight in which the people of the country will take part to protect Sanatan Dharma”, said Sarma, who received a rousing welcome from BJP supporters.

Queries on the row were also posed to Lekhi, the minister of state for external affairs when she reached the airport.

- Advertisement -

She said, “Sanatan Dharma stands for democracy and freedom since its adherents are at liberty to approach the divine in whichever way they feel like. Nevertheless, this is something the opposition alliance cannot appreciate since it believes in dynastic rule and, hence, is undemocratic”. (PTI)

Homemade Conditioners for Silky, Smooth Hair
Homemade Conditioners for Silky, Smooth Hair
Rashmi Desai Masters the Art of Captivating Audiences with These Bold Photos
Rashmi Desai Masters the Art of Captivating Audiences with These Bold Photos
Delicious Sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023
Delicious Sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023
10 Smartest Birds In The World
10 Smartest Birds In The World
Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh
Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Student dies of rabies after dog bite, govt asks people to...

The Hills Times - 0
Homemade Conditioners for Silky, Smooth Hair Rashmi Desai Masters the Art of Captivating Audiences with These Bold Photos Delicious Sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 10 Smartest Birds In The World Cars That You Can Buy Under Rs 6 Lakh