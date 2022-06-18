Lokhimon Adhorom Observes 76th Kuru Chingduk

HT Correspondent

KOILAMATI, June 17: Lokhimon adhorom observed 76th Kuru Chingduk – honour to priests was held at Langsomepi Lokhimon temple. The day was celebrated to commemorate the birth of the founder of Lokhimon Hindu sect by Lokhon Ingti Hensek, who was born on this day of June 16, 1947 at Bapuram Tokbi village, Dolamora in Karbi Anglong district. Priest Ingti Hensek’s father name was Balom Ingti Hensek and his mother is Katu Rongpharpi. In 1959, he changed his name from Lokhon to Lokhimon.

In the morning the priest performed yagna, which was joined by all devotees. The life and activities of priest Ingti Hensek was briefed to the audience and discussed. As part of the celebration devotees sang and danced.

Joising Teron chaired the celebration, which was attended by Kuru Chingduk Production, singer Samika Teronpi. She presented songs on Lokhimon.

SGB, Langsomepi Babu Teron and GB Bura Singnar; president of Hini Dovan Longri Langchari, Mojari Teron and general secretary, Hini Dovan Longri Riso-Ejang Chingrum Amei, Ramkrisna Singnar participated in the celebration.

More than 200 devotees participated in the celebration and offered prayers.