Sunday, August 3, 2025
Namsai’s Chow Rajing Mungyak wins gold for India at Indo-Nepal Yuva Series 2025

Arunachal PradeshSports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, Aug 2: Chow Rajing Mungyak, a promising young powerlifter from Empong village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district, has made the nation proud by clinching a gold medal for India at the Indo-Nepal Yuva Series 2025.

The international sporting event, aimed at promoting youth engagement and sportsmanship between India and Nepal, concluded on July 30 at the Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, Nepal.

According to an official statement, Mungyak delivered an exceptional performance in the powerlifting deadlift category, successfully lifting 180 kg in the under-19, 53 kg weight class.

His dominant display secured him the top podium position and marked a significant achievement in his budding athletic career.

The Indo-Nepal Yuva Series 2025 was organised by the Youth Games Development Association of Nepal.

The event saw participation from numerous talented athletes from both countries, fostering mutual respect and camaraderie through competitive sport.

Mungyak’s performance not only contributed to India’s medal tally but also showcased the potential and discipline of youth athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

Upon his return to Namsai, Chow Rajing Mungyak was accorded a hero’s welcome.

A felicitation ceremony was organised by the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) and the All Namsai District Students’ Union.

Friends, family members, and well-wishers gathered in large numbers to celebrate his accomplishment and honour his dedication to sport.

Mungyak, the son of Chow Miong Mungyak, has become a local icon, inspiring young athletes across the region to pursue excellence in sports.

His achievement is being seen as a reflection of the growing sporting culture in Arunachal Pradesh and the importance of support systems that encourage youth participation in competitive events.

Officials and community leaders in Namsai have lauded Mungyak’s success, noting that his gold medal is a moment of pride not just for his family and district, but for the entire state.

Many have also called for increased support for rural and tribal athletes, whose talents often remain underrepresented on national and international stages.

With determination, hard work, and community support, Chow Rajing Mungyak has set a high benchmark for others to follow.

His victory at the Indo-Nepal Yuva Series serves as a testament to the resilience and rising capabilities of young sportspersons from the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

