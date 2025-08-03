27.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Parang Circle wins 1st Late Techi Vijay Tara Memorial Volleyball Tournament

Arunachal PradeshSports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: The inaugural edition of the Late Techi Vijay Tara Memorial Men’s Volleyball Tournament concluded on a spirited note on Friday at the General Ground in Ganga Village, Itanagar, with Parang Circle lifting the championship trophy after defeating Balijan Circle in a closely contested final.

Organised by the United Leil Tara Youth Foundation (ULTYF) to mark the first death anniversary of Late Techi Vijay Tara, the tournament celebrated his memory while promoting unity and sportsmanship among youth.

The event began on July 31 and featured participation from 21 teams across various districts of the state.

The closing ceremony was attended by Chief Engineer (Power), Transmission Planning & Monitoring Zone, Er Tana Kaya Tara, as the chief guest.

Director of Agriculture T.D. Neckom graced the occasion as the guest of honour, while Govin Tara, Proprietor of M/s TG Construction, Borum Village, Naharlagun, participated as the Special Invitee.

Former ULTYF President Debia Muj was also present.

The tournament was inaugurated by 13th Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, with Tana Nikam Tara, Superintendent Engineer (PWD), serving as guest of honour at the opening ceremony.

Organisers and participants highlighted the tournament’s role in fostering youth engagement and remembered Late Techi Vijay Tara as an inspiration for the community.

